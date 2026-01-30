Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Another Western ally declines invite to join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

Jared Kushner unveils 'board of peace master plan' for Gaza Strip redevelopment
  • New Zealand has declined an invitation to join Donald Trump's Board of Peace, citing a lack of clarity regarding its scope and intent.
  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said that the government needs more information on the board, which has sparked concern about its true intent.
  • Foreign Minister Winston Peters emphasised the need for the board's work to be “complementary to and consistent” with the UN Charter for Gaza.
  • The UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, Norway, and Sweden are among other Western allies who have also rejected or indicated they will not join the initiative.
  • Several Middle Eastern and Asian countries, including Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, have joined the board, which says it aims to promote stability and peace in conflict-affected areas.
