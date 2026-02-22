Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

20,000 troops to patrol Gaza under Trump’s ‘board of peace’ plan

  • President Donald Trump has revealed details of his Gaza reconstruction plan, featuring a "board of peace" and an initial $7bn (£5.2bn) fund from various nations.
  • A key element is the deployment of an International Stabilisation Force, led by a US general, with Indonesia pledging 8,000 troops out of a total 20,000 soldiers.
  • The plan's success relies on the disarmament of Hamas, which Trump said he group had agreed to.
  • The "board of peace" comprises numerous Middle Eastern and other nations, but notably excludes Palestinian representatives and major Western allies such as the UK, EU, France, and Germany.
  • Concerns include the board's perceived colonial structure, the lack of Palestinian input, and the significant shortfall in funding compared to the estimated $70bn required for Gaza's full reconstruction.
In full

