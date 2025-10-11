Warning issued over Trump’s ceasefire deal in Gaza
- The US is deploying 200 troops to monitor a Gaza ceasefire deal, intended as the initial phase of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF).
- This ISF is outlined in Donald Trump's 20-point plan, aiming to train Palestinian police, secure borders, and support Gaza's reconstruction.
- While no US troops will enter Gaza, conflicting reports suggest deployment to Egypt or Israel, where a US Central Command civil-military coordination centre will be established.
- Experts, such as Chris Doyle from Caabu, have expressed scepticism regarding the plan's vagueness and the neutrality of US troops, given their country's military aid to Israel.
- Previous US-led humanitarian efforts in Gaza, including a floating pier and airdrops, have faced criticism for their ineffectiveness and potential dangers, with aid agencies calling for a significant increase in aid delivery.