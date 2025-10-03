Trump tells Hamas to agree to ceasefire this weekend or be ‘hunted down and killed’
- President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Hamas, demanding acceptance of his peace proposal by Sunday evening, 6p.m. Washington D.C. time, or face severe consequences.
- The proposal outlines an immediate ceasefire, hostage exchange, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament, and an international transitional government.
- Hamas, which was not involved in the proposal's negotiation and has previously rejected disarmament, is currently engaged in “intensive discussion” regarding its response.
- Trump warned that remaining Hamas militants in Gaza would be “hunted down, and killed” without a deal,
- He also advised “innocent Palestinians” to move to safer areas, despite the UN saying no place in Gaza is safe.