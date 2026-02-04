Giant golden statue of Trump set to go on display in Miami
- A 15-foot golden statue of Donald Trump, commissioned by cryptocurrency investors to promote their memecoin $PATRIOT, is intended for display at Trump National Doral in Miami.
- The statue, which will stand 22 feet on its pedestal and be covered in gold leaf, depicts Trump with a raised fist, inspired by an image from a July 2024 speech.
- Sculptor Alan Cottrill is currently withholding the completed work at his Ohio foundry due to an ongoing dispute over an unpaid balance of $90,000 from the $150,000 commission.
- Cottrill also alleges that the crypto investors unlawfully used an image of his work to market their memecoin, which has since significantly decreased in value.
- The Trump-owned resort, Trump National Doral, is set to host the G20 summit in December, with the White House stating the venue will be provided “at cost” without profit.
