Independent

Giant golden statue of Trump set to go on display in Miami

A picture of a giant Trump statue made a year ago by artist Alan Cottrill
A picture of a giant Trump statue made a year ago by artist Alan Cottrill (Instagram/alan cottrill)
  • A 15-foot golden statue of Donald Trump, commissioned by cryptocurrency investors to promote their memecoin $PATRIOT, is intended for display at Trump National Doral in Miami.
  • The statue, which will stand 22 feet on its pedestal and be covered in gold leaf, depicts Trump with a raised fist, inspired by an image from a July 2024 speech.
  • Sculptor Alan Cottrill is currently withholding the completed work at his Ohio foundry due to an ongoing dispute over an unpaid balance of $90,000 from the $150,000 commission.
  • Cottrill also alleges that the crypto investors unlawfully used an image of his work to market their memecoin, which has since significantly decreased in value.
  • The Trump-owned resort, Trump National Doral, is set to host the G20 summit in December, with the White House stating the venue will be provided “at cost” without profit.
