Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Longest government shutdown in US history ends as Trump signs bill

Trump signs bill ending government shutdown
  • President Donald Trump signed a bill to reopen the federal government, bringing an end to the longest shutdown in American history.
  • The signing followed a House vote and occurred after the government had been closed for nearly 43 days.
  • Trump criticised "extremist" Democrats for instigating the shutdown for political reasons and urged senators to abolish the filibuster.
  • The bill did not incorporate an extension of Covid-era enhanced tax credits for Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplaces, a primary demand from Democrats.
  • Republicans in the Senate agreed to hold a vote on reinstating these health subsidies next month as part of the deal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in