Longest government shutdown in US history ends as Trump signs bill
- President Donald Trump signed a bill to reopen the federal government, bringing an end to the longest shutdown in American history.
- The signing followed a House vote and occurred after the government had been closed for nearly 43 days.
- Trump criticised "extremist" Democrats for instigating the shutdown for political reasons and urged senators to abolish the filibuster.
- The bill did not incorporate an extension of Covid-era enhanced tax credits for Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplaces, a primary demand from Democrats.
- Republicans in the Senate agreed to hold a vote on reinstating these health subsidies next month as part of the deal.