Trump backed down on Greenland because UK and Europe said no, claims David Lammy
- David Lammy stated that Donald Trump withdrew threats against Greenland because the UK defended the island's sovereignty.
- The Deputy Prime Minister told the BBC that Trump 'responded to our concerns' about using force or imposing tariffs to control the Danish territory.
- Lammy highlighted that Trump 'stepped back from any suggestion of force, and he stepped back from the use of tariffs'.
- He attributed this change to the 'close friend the United Kingdom and European partners' expressing their displeasure.
- Lammy concluded that the United States, despite initial 'noise', ultimately responded to the UK's concerns.