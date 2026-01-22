How Trump’s Greenland deal would work – and what it won’t involve
- Donald Trump announced a "framework" for a future deal on Greenland after talks with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, leading him to drop previous threats against European allies.
- The proposed arrangement, described as "complex," would see Nato allies increase their involvement in Arctic security, with Rutte hoping for a deal by early 2026.
- Officials suggest the deal could grant the US greater freedom to build on Greenland, potentially modelled on Britain's sovereign base areas in Cyprus, but explicitly does not involve selling the territory.
- The agreement is said to focus on security and access to Greenland's rich mineral resources, which include 25 of 34 "critical raw materials" identified by the European Commission.
- While Denmark is open to dialogue respecting its borders, Greenland's semi-autonomous government and local politicians express concerns about being excluded from negotiations and the potential impact on their sovereignty and environment.