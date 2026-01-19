Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump official says Europe would be ‘very unwise’ to retaliate over Greenland

German and French finance ministers warned that Europe would issue a clear and united response after Trump threatened higher tariffs against the US’s European allies over his attempts to buy Greenland
German and French finance ministers warned that Europe would issue a clear and united response after Trump threatened higher tariffs against the US’s European allies over his attempts to buy Greenland (Getty Images)
  • A Trump official has warned European governments against retaliation in their dispute with the U.S. over Greenland.
  • "I think it would be very unwise," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday when asked about retaliatory trade measures.
  • The remarks come after Trump announced Saturday a 10% import tax on eight nations that have rallied around Denmark and Greenland, including Norway.
  • "I've been travelling, so I haven't been in touch (with European officials), but I spoke to President Trump and evidently there are a lot of inbounds, and I think everyone should take the president at his word," Bessent said.
  • Denmark said Monday that is sending a “substantial contribution” of its Armed Forces to the Arctic amid Trump’s threats of tariffs and takeover.
