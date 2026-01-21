Europe ‘fully prepared to act if necessary’ amid US-Greenland tensions
- Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, stated Europe is "fully prepared to act if necessary" amid escalating tensions with Trump over a potential US takeover of Greenland.
- Von der Leyen criticised the "threat of additional tariffs for security reasons" as "simply wrong" and emphasised the need for Europe to acquire "new levers of power" in a world defined by "raw power".
- Nato’s secretary general Mark Rutte affirmed that "Europe is safe" when addressing concerns about Greenland’s security.
- Rutte indicated he was working on the issue behind the scenes but refrained from commenting extensively on ongoing negotiations.
- Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Rutte stressed the importance of defending the Arctic.