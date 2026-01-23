Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s Nato deal ‘would give US sovereign claim to military bases’ on Greenland

Only Greenland and Denmark can decide its future, says Greenland PM
  • Donald Trump claims to have reached a deal granting the US "total" and indefinite access to Greenland, making these remarks upon returning from Davos.
  • The deal involves increasing Nato’s presence in the Arctic, giving America a sovereign claim to military bases on Greenland territory and blocking adversaries from mining the island’s minerals, reports the New York Times.
  • Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, welcomed Trump's decision to rule out military action but expressed unawareness of any such agreement concerning his country.
  • EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that relations between the bloc and the US had "taken a big blow", despite Trump withdrawing a threat of tariffs on European nations.
  • Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte challenged Trump's assertions about Nato's reliability, citing their involvement in Afghanistan, which Trump subsequently dismissed.
