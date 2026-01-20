Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

These are Europe’s options after Trump’s tariff threat

The Conversation Original report by Shannon Brincat
Starmer says maintaining relations with US 'in our national interest' despite tariff threats over Greenland
  • Donald Trump has threatened eight European countries with a 10 per cent tariff on goods, increasing to 25 per cent on June 1, if he is unable to purchase Greenland from Denmark.
  • Trump has justified his bid to acquire Greenland by claiming it is necessary for national security.
  • Experts say that any offensive action against Greenland, a sovereign Danish territory, would constitute an illegal act of aggression under international law.
  • Europe faces a dilemma, with options ranging from deploying more troops to Greenland and threatening to close US military bases to the ”nuclear option” of selling US bonds.
  • Experts say European powers may offer concessions, such as bolstering Arctic security through NATO and granting mineral extraction rights, to appease Trump and allow him a perceived victory.
