Here are the reasons why Trump would want control of Greenland
- Greenland's strategic location above the Arctic Circle positions it as a critical focal point in global security and trade discussions, attracting significant international interest.
- President Donald Trump expressed a desire for the US to acquire the mineral-rich island, an overture rejected by both Denmark and Greenland's self-governing government.
- The island is vital for North American defence, hosting the US Department of Defence's Pituffik Space Base and guarding the GIUK Gap, which monitors Russian naval activity.
- Greenland holds substantial deposits of rare earth minerals, essential for modern technology, drawing interest from Western nations seeking to counter China's market dominance.
- Amid rising international tensions and climate change opening new Arctic trade routes, Denmark is bolstering its military presence in the region, while China and Russia also assert their strategic interests.