Here are the reasons why Trump would want control of Greenland

Stephen Miller declares Greenland should be part of US and 'nobody will fight' over country's future
  • Greenland's strategic location above the Arctic Circle positions it as a critical focal point in global security and trade discussions, attracting significant international interest.
  • President Donald Trump expressed a desire for the US to acquire the mineral-rich island, an overture rejected by both Denmark and Greenland's self-governing government.
  • The island is vital for North American defence, hosting the US Department of Defence's Pituffik Space Base and guarding the GIUK Gap, which monitors Russian naval activity.
  • Greenland holds substantial deposits of rare earth minerals, essential for modern technology, drawing interest from Western nations seeking to counter China's market dominance.
  • Amid rising international tensions and climate change opening new Arctic trade routes, Denmark is bolstering its military presence in the region, while China and Russia also assert their strategic interests.
