Controversy over Trump’s lavish Halloween party intensifies
- Donald Trump drew criticism for hosting a lavish Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago.
- This event occurred just hours before funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which supports 42 million Americans, was set to expire due to a government shutdown.
- Leading Democrats, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, condemned Trump, accusing him of prioritising wealthy friends over the welfare of the American public.
- Federal judges intervened, with one ordering Trump to release emergency funds to prevent the SNAP cut-off, and another ruling the government's suspension of the programme was likely unlawful.
- Trump, who also revealed renovations to the White House Lincoln Bedroom bathroom, blamed Democrats for the funding lapse and stated he would provide funds if legally directed by the courts.