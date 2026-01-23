Trump explains huge hand bruise amid health concerns
- US president Donald Trump attributed bruising on his hand to his aspirin consumption.
- When questioned about his health by a reporter on Air Force One on Thursday, he dismissed concerns, stating he was 'very good'.
- Mr Trump explained that the bruise on his left hand resulted from 'clipping it on the table' during the Board of Peace signing at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
- He advised that while aspirin is beneficial for heart health, it can lead to minor bruising.
- He also mentioned that he takes 'big aspirin'.