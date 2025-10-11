Donald Trump’s latest health report shares surprising fact
- Donald Trump underwent a "routine check-up" at Walter Reed Medical Center, marking his second such visit in six months.
- His physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, reported that Trump continues to demonstrate "excellent overall health" following the screening.
- The medical assessment found Trump's cardiac age to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age, alongside strong neurological and physical performance.
- During the appointment, Trump received a flu shot and an updated COVID-19 booster vaccination.
- Despite the positive health report, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July, a condition that can cause mild swelling in the legs.