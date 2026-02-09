Analysis reveals number of ICE arrests who had violent criminal records
- An internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) analysis confirms that the proportion of immigrants with violent criminal histories targeted for deportation by the Trump administration is lower than those with nonviolent or no arrest records.
- The analysis, reported by CBS News, found that less than 14% of immigrants arrested by US immigration enforcement during the first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency had charges or convictions for violent criminal offences.
- This data contradicts Donald Trump's campaign promise to prioritise the deportation of violent criminals, indicating his mass deportation programme affects a broader range of undocumented immigrants.
- The findings align with an independent analysis by The New York Times last year, which reported that only 7% of immigrants detained or arrested by ICE had convictions for violent criminal offences.
- Donald Trump has recently adjusted his stance on enforcement operations following public backlash and fatal shootings by agents in Minneapolis, leading to the removal of ICE's top commander in the city and a reduction of officers.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks