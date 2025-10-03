Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump aims more threats at US city after its police arrested a MAGA influencer

Federal agents confront protesters outside of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on September 28, 2025 in Portland, Oregon
Federal agents confront protesters outside of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on September 28, 2025 in Portland, Oregon (Getty Images)
  • The Trump administration plans to deploy federal troops to Portland, Oregon, and investigate its police department, while also considering withholding federal funds.
  • This action follows the arrest of pro-Trump influencer Nick Sortor, who was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct after an alleged altercation near an ICE facility.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump ordered troops to protect Portland from "Antifa and other left-wing domestic terrorists" and criticised the police for arresting Sortor, whom she described as a journalist.
  • Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon confirmed that an investigation into Sortor's arrest is a "high priority" for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.
  • Leavitt added that Trump is serious about restoring order and will not fund states that "allow anarchy," indicating an "additional surge of federal resources" for Portland.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in