Trump aims more threats at US city after its police arrested a MAGA influencer
- The Trump administration plans to deploy federal troops to Portland, Oregon, and investigate its police department, while also considering withholding federal funds.
- This action follows the arrest of pro-Trump influencer Nick Sortor, who was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct after an alleged altercation near an ICE facility.
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump ordered troops to protect Portland from "Antifa and other left-wing domestic terrorists" and criticised the police for arresting Sortor, whom she described as a journalist.
- Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon confirmed that an investigation into Sortor's arrest is a "high priority" for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.
- Leavitt added that Trump is serious about restoring order and will not fund states that "allow anarchy," indicating an "additional surge of federal resources" for Portland.