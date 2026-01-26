Trump ‘reviewing everything’ after calls for Noem’s resignation
- Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was fatally shot by Customs and Border Protection officers in Minneapolis after intervening in a protest.
- Pretti was reportedly armed with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and two loaded magazines when he was shot by federal agents.
- The president offered a more measured response to Pretti's death, stating he was “looking, reviewing everything,” unlike his previous strong defense of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after Renee Good's killing.
- While expressing dislike for any shooting, the president also criticized Pretti for carrying a “very dangerous gun” at the protest.
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing calls for resignation and threats of impeachment from Democratic governors amid growing outrage over her handling of migrant crackdowns.