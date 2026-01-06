Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says he’ll ‘get impeached’ if things don’t turn around for GOP

Trump addressed Republican lawmakers Tuesday, speaking about a wide range of issues, including the U.S. military’s capture of deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, his sweeping tariffs and the upcoming midterm elections
Trump addressed Republican lawmakers Tuesday, speaking about a wide range of issues, including the U.S. military’s capture of deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, his sweeping tariffs and the upcoming midterm elections (Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump has warned Republicans that they must win the 2026 midterm elections or he could “be impeached.”
  • Speaking at a retreat for House Republican lawmakers in Washington, Trump boasted about the capture of Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro by US forces but then later took a more serious tone.
  • "You gotta win the midterms 'cause, if we don't win the midterms, it's just gonna be - I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump said. "I'll get impeached."
  • Trump’s political agenda is at stake in the November elections when all the seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate's seats will be contested. The party is also reeling from recent special elections losses and underperformances in party strongholds.
  • Trump urged his fellow Republicans to fight in a more unified fashion on issues like gender politics, healthcare and election reforms, and to sell his policies to a public angry about cost of living issues.
