The many problems Trump is facing one year on from his White House return
- President Donald Trump is observing the first anniversary of his return to the White House, facing numerous challenges.
- A Wall Street Journal poll reveals that half of voters believe the economy has deteriorated under his stewardship, with his approval rating remaining low.
- He is embroiled in a dispute with European allies over tariff threats and his demand to acquire Greenland for national security reasons.
- Tensions are escalating in Minneapolis due to an increase in federal immigration agents and protests following the fatal shooting of Renee Good.
- The President is scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where his remarks on Wednesday will be closely watched.