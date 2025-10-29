Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump imitates Indian prime minister’s accent during speech in South Korea

Trump does awkward Narendra Modi impersonation during APEC speech
  • Donald Trump mimicked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accent at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.
  • Trump praised Modi as “tough as hell” before performing an “insensitive imitation” of the Indian leader.
  • He asserted that he ended a four-day conflict between India and Pakistan by threatening 250 percent tariff hikes on both countries.
  • India has refuted Trump's claim of personally intervening to stop the May conflict, with reports suggesting Modi avoided him to prevent such statements.
  • Social media users largely reacted negatively to Trump's remarks, describing them as “insanity on international display” and criticizing his “dubious claims.”
