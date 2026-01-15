Trump threatens to invoke the Insurrection Act in ‘corrupt’ Minnesota
- Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota if state lawmakers did not stop protesters from attacking Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel.
- Writing on Truth Social, Trump referred to the protesters as “professional agitators and insurrectionists” who were attacking “Patriots of I.C.E.”
- He asserted that he would institute the Insurrection Act, which he claimed many presidents had used before, to end the “travesty” in the state.
- Trump's claim follows recent incidents in Minneapolis, including an ICE officer fatally shooting 37-year-old Renee Good and another officer shooting an immigrant in the leg.
- The Insurrection Act is a federal law that permits the president to deploy military forces within US cities.