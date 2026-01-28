Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump makes no mention of Alex Pretti in Iowa speech

Trump says he doesn't like that Alex Pretti was carrying a gun
  • Donald Trump delivered a speech in Des Moines, Iowa, where he highlighted his perceived economic achievements.
  • He did not mention Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen fatally shot by Border Patrol, during his speech in Iowa on Tuesday.
  • The president boasted about his electoral victories in Iowa in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 presidential elections, and even hinted at a potential fourth presidential bid.
  • Trump criticized the Biden administration's immigration policies, labelling them as “open border” and managed by a “group of morons.”
  • Earlier on Tuesday, the president expressed sympathy for Pretti but also implied blame, stating Pretti should not have been carrying a gun.
