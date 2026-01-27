Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump slams ‘morons’ in Biden administration over immigration policies

  • Donald Trump delivered a speech in Des Moines, Iowa, where he highlighted his perceived economic achievements.
  • He boasted about his electoral victories in Iowa in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 presidential elections, and even hinted at a potential fourth presidential bid.
  • Trump claimed that federal employees whose jobs were cut during his administration now appreciate him, having secured higher-paying roles in the private sector.
  • He criticized the Biden administration's immigration policies, labelling them as “open border” and managed by a “group of morons.”
  • Trump also discussed his extensive deportation efforts and stressed the importance of winning the upcoming midterms.
