Iran warns Trump it would retaliate ‘instantly’ and without limitation to US attack

'I told them two things': Trump reveals what he told Iran
  • Iran has warned it will retaliate "instantly" and without limitation to any US attack, as American forces continue to build up in the Middle East.
  • Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia stated that US aircraft carriers have "serious vulnerabilities" and several US bases are within range of Iran's medium-range missiles.
  • Akraminia added that any US "miscalculation" would not unfold as Donald Trump imagines, implying a prolonged conflict rather than a quick operation.
  • Donald Trump indicated he plans to speak with Iran, but also warned that the US has "very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now".
  • The USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers recently arrived in the Middle East, following Trump's warning to Iran that "time was running out" for a new nuclear deal.
