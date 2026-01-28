Trump’s four-word threat to Iran as ‘massive armada’ arrives
- US president Donald Trump has warned Iran that "time is running out" for a deal and that any future US military action would be "far worse" than previous strikes.
- Trump stated a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, prepared for potential military intervention, drawing parallels to a previous situation with Venezuela.
- These threats follow widespread protests that erupted in Iran last month, which were met with a severe crackdown by the Tehran regime.
- Trump expressed hope for a "fair and equitable deal" with Iran to ensure it possesses "NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS".
- A US aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, and several warships have arrived in the Middle East, intensifying concerns about a potential strike, though sources suggest Trump has not yet made a final decision and diplomatic resolution remains possible.