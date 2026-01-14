Trump urges Iranians to ‘KEEP PROTESTING’ amid deadly crackdown
- Donald Trump has sent a message to Iranian protesters, stating that "help is on its way" and urging them to "KEEP PROTESTING", while warning of "very strong action" if authorities execute demonstrators.
- The president cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials and announced a 25 percent tariff on Iran's trading partners, a proposal awaiting Supreme Court approval.
- Iran is experiencing nationwide unrest with a deadly crackdown, as human rights groups report at least 2,000 killed and thousands arrested amid an ongoing media blackout.
- A protester, Erfan Soltani, is reportedly facing execution by hanging tomorrow, prompting international reactions, including Russia's condemnation of U.S. involvement and the German Chancellor suggesting the regime's "final days" are approaching.
- The protests, initially sparked by a spiralling economy, have evolved into calls for the complete overthrow of the authoritarian clerical rulers, despite the regime's history of violently suppressing dissent.