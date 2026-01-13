Trump tells Iran protesters ‘help is on its way’ and issues new warning to regime
- President Donald Trump has told Iranian protesters that “help is on its way” after threatening to strike Iran for killing protesters during unrest in the country.
- “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Tuesday. “They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!”
- His message comes as the Iranian regime will reportedly execute a protester Wednesday over his alleged involvement in demonstrations sweeping the nation, rights groups have claimed.
- Washington has urged all US citizens to leave the country immediately after as many as 2,000 people were killed in the protests against the regime.
- Iran eased some restrictions on its people, allowing them to make phone calls abroad Tuesday after a nationwide internet and phone blackout.