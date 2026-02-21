Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s ex-security advisor warns of ‘sustained air campaign against Iranian regime’

Ex-Trump advisor warns US president will 'run out of patience' on Iran
  • Donald Trump's former national security advisor is warning that the president will "run out of patience" regarding Iran.
  • On Friday, 20 February, Trump said that he was "considering" ordering airstrikes against Iran.
  • He warned Tehran that it must agree to curb its nuclear program or risk "bad things."
  • When directly asked about limited strikes from US warplanes, Trump confirmed he was "considering that."
  • H.R. McMaster, a former national security advisor, predicted a "sustained air campaign against the Iranian regime."
