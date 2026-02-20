Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s 10-day ultimatum to Iran – or ‘really bad things’ will happen

Trump threatens 'bad things will happen' to Iran in Board of Peace speech
  • US President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran, demanding a deal on its nuclear programme within 10 to 15 days, or face "really bad things".
  • Speaking at the Board of Peace meeting in Washington DC, Trump insisted on a "meaningful" agreement amidst a significant US military presence in the Middle East.
  • Iran has vowed to respond "decisively" to any military aggression, stating it would consider all bases, facilities, and assets of any "hostile force" in the region as legitimate targets.
  • In a letter to the UN Secretary-General, Iran's permanent mission clarified that it does not seek tensions and would not initiate war.
  • Intensive talks between Washington and Tehran in Geneva this week concluded without a breakthrough, exacerbating recent tensions, including a threat from Iran's Ayatollah to sink US warships.
