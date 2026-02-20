Trump ‘considering’ military strike on Iran as tensions ramp up in Middle East
- Donald Trump stated he is "considering" ordering airstrikes on Iran to pressure the country into a new nuclear agreement.
- These comments follow his warning that Tehran must reach a deal within 10 to 15 days to avoid "bad things" happening.
- Negotiations between American and Iranian officials have been ongoing, with face-to-face talks in Geneva last week ending without a breakthrough.
- A significant US military buildup, including numerous warplanes and two aircraft carrier groups, has been deployed to the Middle East.
- Despite Trump's previous claim that US strikes last summer "obliterated" Iran's nuclear programme, he continues to demand a new deal, with forces reportedly ready to strike as early as Saturday.
