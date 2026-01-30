Trump says more ‘big, powerful ships’ are heading to Iran as threats ramp up
- Donald Trump stated his intention to speak with Iran, despite the US dispatching more warships to the Middle East amid fears of a potential strike.
- The US president did not elaborate on the nature or timing of the dialogue but noted the presence of 'very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran'.
- This military build-up, including the USS Abraham Lincoln, followed Trump's warning to Iran that 'time was running out' to agree on a new nuclear deal.
- Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry condemned the European Union's decision to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.
- Iran labelled the EU's move as 'illegal and unjustified', while the EU also imposed new sanctions on Iranian entities and individuals involved in the country's crackdown.
