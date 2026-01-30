Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump says more ‘big, powerful ships’ are heading to Iran as threats ramp up

'I told them two things': Trump reveals what he told Iran
  • Donald Trump stated his intention to speak with Iran, despite the US dispatching more warships to the Middle East amid fears of a potential strike.
  • The US president did not elaborate on the nature or timing of the dialogue but noted the presence of 'very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran'.
  • This military build-up, including the USS Abraham Lincoln, followed Trump's warning to Iran that 'time was running out' to agree on a new nuclear deal.
  • Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry condemned the European Union's decision to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.
  • Iran labelled the EU's move as 'illegal and unjustified', while the EU also imposed new sanctions on Iranian entities and individuals involved in the country's crackdown.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in