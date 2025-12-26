Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says US military launched strikes on ISIS terrorists in Nigeria

Why has Trump threatened to attack Nigeria ‘guns-a-blazing’?
  • President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military conducted "powerful and deadly" strikes against ISIS targets in Northwest Nigeria on Christmas Day evening.
  • Trump stated the strikes were ordered in response to ISIS "targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians" in the region.
  • He had previously warned that if the "slaughtering of Christians" did not cease, there would be "hell to pay," and confirmed that the "Department of War" executed the strikes.
  • Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also posted online about the strikes, with Hegseth thanking the Nigerian government for its support.
  • While Trump and some church leaders claim Christians are persecuted, experts and residents suggest the violence in Nigeria is widespread, affecting all citizens regardless of faith.
