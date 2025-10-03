Trump issues Israel warning after Hamas agrees to parts of peace plan
- President Donald Trump urged Israel to immediately cease its bombing of Gaza to allow for the safe and swift release of hostages, following Hamas's partial agreement to his peace plan.
- Hamas confirmed it would proceed with the hostage exchange portion of Trump's 20-point proposal and agreed to transfer Gaza's administration to an independent technocratic body.
- The militant group, however, refused to disarm its military wing, stating this would not happen until the Israeli occupation of the enclave ends.
- Trump's intervention came hours after he issued an ultimatum, warning Hamas that "all hell" would break out if a deal was not reached by Sunday evening.
- The Qatari Foreign Ministry welcomed Hamas's agreement and supported Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate hostage release and end the conflict. Trump tells Israel it ‘must immediately stop’ bombing Gaza to enable hostage release after Hamas accepts elements of peace plan.