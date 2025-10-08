Trump announces ‘first Phase’ of Gaza peace plan
- President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Israel and Hamas have “signed off” on the first phase of a peace plan.
- The agreement, affirmed by Qatar's foreign ministry, involves the release of all hostages “very soon” and Israel's withdrawal to an agreed line.
- Trump received news of the imminent deal via a note from Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a White House event, prompting him to make the announcement.
- He thanked mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, and indicated he might visit Gaza and Egypt “sometime toward the end of the week.”
- The conflict, which began two years ago, has resulted in over 67,000 deaths, with Hamas demanding Israeli withdrawal and a prisoner swap as key negotiation points.