Trump announces ‘first Phase’ of Gaza peace plan

Trump says deal in 'Middle East' is 'close' after being handed a note by Marco Rubio
  • President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Israel and Hamas have “signed off” on the first phase of a peace plan.
  • The agreement, affirmed by Qatar's foreign ministry, involves the release of all hostages “very soon” and Israel's withdrawal to an agreed line.
  • Trump received news of the imminent deal via a note from Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a White House event, prompting him to make the announcement.
  • He thanked mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, and indicated he might visit Gaza and Egypt “sometime toward the end of the week.”
  • The conflict, which began two years ago, has resulted in over 67,000 deaths, with Hamas demanding Israeli withdrawal and a prisoner swap as key negotiation points.
