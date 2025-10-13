Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump flies to Israel as Hamas set to release hostages on Monday morning

Bel Trew
A Red Cross vehicle moves along a road before the expected release of hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire and hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Red Cross vehicle moves along a road before the expected release of hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire and hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)
  • Donald Trump is travelling to Israel and Egypt to oversee a critical Gaza ceasefire he helped broker, ahead of an anticipated hostage release.
  • Hamas is expected to release 48 remaining hostages by midday Monday, including 20 alive, 26 confirmed dead, and two whose status is unknown.
  • In exchange, Israel will free 1,700 Palestinians detained since October 2023 and 250 serving life sentences, and return the bodies of 360 Palestinians.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the expected return of hostages as a "historic event" but warned that the "campaign is not over" and significant security challenges persist.
  • UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will join Trump in Egypt for a formal signing ceremony and has pledged £20m in humanitarian aid for Gaza, with the UK also hosting a conference on the region's recovery.
