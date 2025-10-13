Trump makes new plea to Israel ahead of key Egypt peace summit
- Hamas released the last living Israeli hostages as part of a ceasefire agreement, aiming to conclude two years of conflict in Gaza.
- Donald Trump addressed the Knesset, urging Israel to convert its military achievements against Hamas into lasting peace and prosperity for the Middle East.
- Concurrently, Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, leading to emotional reunions on both sides.
- The agreement follows the October 2023 Hamas assault and subsequent Israeli military actions, which have resulted in significant casualties, widespread destruction, and famine in Gaza.
- An upcoming summit in Egypt will discuss Trump's 20-point peace blueprint, though considerable challenges persist regarding Gaza's future governance, the role of Hamas, and the prospect of a Palestinian state.