Trump jokes with Vance about ‘taking’ golden gavel after Board of Peace meeting
- Donald Trump was seen joking with JD Vance about 'taking' a golden gavel following the inaugural Board of Peace meeting.
- The incident occurred after Trump used the gavel to signal the end of the meeting in Washington on Thursday, 19 February.
- Delegates from nearly 50 countries attended the first Board of Peace meeting, with 27 nations officially joining the board.
- After striking the gavel, Trump shook hands with JD Vance and remarked, 'We'll take it with us,' seemingly referring to the gavel.
- Trump did not appear to put the gavel down as he mingled with attendees, prompting speculation on social media that he may have taken it.
