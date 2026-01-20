Huge replica of Trump’s alleged birthday message to Epstein appears in DC
- A 10-foot mockup of President Donald Trump’s alleged birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein appeared overnight on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol.
- Created by a group called The Secret Handshake, the display is timed for Epstein's birthday on Jan. 20, which also marks the one-year anniversary of Trump's second inauguration.
- The artwork includes the inscription 'Happy birthday to a ‘Terrific guy!’' and a sketch of a nude woman. It is the latest in a series of art pieces by left-leaning organizations highlighting Trump's past connections to Epstein.
- Trump has denied authoring the original letter and sued The Wall Street Journal over its reporting on it.
- A statue of the president and the pedophile laughing and holding hands appeared at various locations around the city in fall 2025.