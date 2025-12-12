Trump pictured three times in newly released Epstein estate photos
- Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released 19 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
- The newly released images include one of Donald Trump surrounded by five blurred-out women, and another showing condoms with his caricature.
- Other high-profile figures appearing in the photos include Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Steve Bannon meeting Epstein, and a signed photo of Bill Clinton linking arms with Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein.
- Former Harvard President Larry Summers and lawyer Alan Dershowitz also feature in the new tranche of undated images.
- The committee stated these disturbing images raise further questions about Epstein's relationships and called for the release of more files.