Trump pictured three times in newly released Epstein estate photos

The House Oversight committee released a photo of Trump surrounded by six women
The House Oversight committee released a photo of Trump surrounded by six women (House Oversight Committee)
  • Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released 19 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
  • The newly released images include one of Donald Trump surrounded by five blurred-out women, and another showing condoms with his caricature.
  • Other high-profile figures appearing in the photos include Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Steve Bannon meeting Epstein, and a signed photo of Bill Clinton linking arms with Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein.
  • Former Harvard President Larry Summers and lawyer Alan Dershowitz also feature in the new tranche of undated images.
  • The committee stated these disturbing images raise further questions about Epstein's relationships and called for the release of more files.
