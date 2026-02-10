Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump admin claims low job growth is actually a good thing

White House's Leavitt cuts briefing short after reporter asks about Commerce chief Lutnick's Epstein Island admission
  • White House senior trade adviser Peter Navarro suggested that expected low job growth is a positive outcome, indicating the success of the administration's immigration crackdown.
  • Navarro claimed that monthly job growth around 50,000 would be a 'steady state', contrasting it with the 200,000 jobs per month he alleged were created for 'illegals' during the Biden administration.
  • He asserted, without providing evidence, that jobs created under Biden primarily went to unauthorised immigrants, leading to Americans facing unemployment.
  • However, the article notes that Navarro's claims lack evidence, his figures on deportations do not align with his narrative, and the US unemployment rate has reached a four-year high of 4.6 per cent.
  • These sentiments were echoed by White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, while a recent survey revealed that most US citizens perceive an inflation crisis and struggle with rising costs since Donald Trump took office.
