Press secretary says Trump was joking when he said to cancel the midterms
- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that a comment made by President Trump to Reuters about cancelling midterm elections was a joke.
- During the interview, Trump expressed frustration that his Republican Party could lose control of the U.S. House of Representatives or the Senate in this year’s midterm elections.
- “It's some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don't win the midterms,” Trump said. He boasted that he had accomplished so much that “when you think of it, we shouldn't even have an election.”
- Leavitt stated the remarks were made during a closed-door interview.
- She explained the president was speaking facetiously, implying his administration was performing well enough to continue without an election.