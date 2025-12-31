Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kennedy Center boss claims media is fueling artist boycotts

Kennedy Center Board Votes to Rename Venue Trump-Kennedy Center, Sparking Backlash
  • Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell has alleged, without evidence, that media outlets like CNN and The Washington Post are encouraging artists to boycott the institution.
  • Grenell also claimed The New York Times is celebrating these cancellations, which are in protest of the president's controversial attempt to rename the center.
  • Jazz supergroup The Cookers and the Doug Varone and Dancers troupe are among several artists who have cancelled performances, citing concerns over the proposed Trump-Kennedy Center name.
  • Following drummer Chuck Redd's cancellation of a Christmas Eve concert, the Kennedy Center head reportedly demanded $1 million from him, calling the move a “political stunt.”
  • The dispute arose after Donald Trump installed new board members who named him chairman and then voted to rename the center, a decision some observers consider illegal. Since Trump took over, ticket sales and TV viewership for Kennedy Center events have fallen.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in