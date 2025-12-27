Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kennedy Center threatens musician with lawsuit over Trump protest

Trump claims he's surprised after Trump-appointed board (illegally) renames it the Trump-Kennedy Center
  • The Kennedy Center's board has controversially renamed the iconic Washington, D.C. arts venue to include the president's name, sparking widespread criticism.
  • Following the renaming, musician Chuck Redd cancelled his long-running Christmas Eve Jazz Jam, prompting Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell to threaten a $1 million lawsuit for damages.
  • Grenell and vice president of public relations Roma Daravi criticised artists who cancel shows due to political differences, with Grenell stating he "will not let" artists cancel "without consequences".
  • Congresswoman Joyce Beatty has filed a lawsuit challenging the name change, arguing that an act of Congress is required to officially alter the centre's designation.
  • The renaming has led to a significant drop in ticket sales for various performances and numerous cancellations or postponements by artists, alongside strong condemnation from members of the Kennedy family.
