Without wasting time, Trump’s name gets added to the Kennedy Center

Trump claims he's surprised after Trump-appointed board (illegally) renames it the Trump-Kennedy Center
  • Work commenced on Friday to add Donald Trump's name to Washington's iconic Kennedy Center, following a board vote for the change.
  • The center's board, chaired by Donald Trump, voted to rename it The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.
  • Critics, including Democratic members of Congress and historians, argue that only Congress has the authority to change the center's name.
  • Press secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed the decision to Donald Trump's "unbelievable work" in saving the building financially and reputationally.
  • An ex officio board member, Rep. Joyce Beatty, claimed she was muted during the discussion and the vote was not on the agenda, calling it "censorship."
In full

