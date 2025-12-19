Without wasting time, Trump’s name gets added to the Kennedy Center
- Work commenced on Friday to add Donald Trump's name to Washington's iconic Kennedy Center, following a board vote for the change.
- The center's board, chaired by Donald Trump, voted to rename it The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.
- Critics, including Democratic members of Congress and historians, argue that only Congress has the authority to change the center's name.
- Press secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed the decision to Donald Trump's "unbelievable work" in saving the building financially and reputationally.
- An ex officio board member, Rep. Joyce Beatty, claimed she was muted during the discussion and the vote was not on the agenda, calling it "censorship."