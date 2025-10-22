Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Australian PM downplays concerns after Trump tells ambassador ‘I don’t like you’

Trump tells Australian ambassador to his face: 'I don't like you'
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has publicly backed ambassador Kevin Rudd following a tense exchange with President Donald Trump at the White House.
  • During a meeting, Mr Trump referenced Mr Rudd's past critical comments about him, saying: “I don’t like you either. And I probably never will.”
  • Mr Rudd had previously described Mr Trump as the most destructive president in history" and a "village idiot" in 2020.
  • Mr Albanese downplayed the incident as "just some banter" and "not a significant moment", praising Mr Rudd's hard work as ambassador.
  • Following the exchange, Mr Trump reportedly told Mr Rudd that "all is forgiven", though Australia's opposition leader called for Mr Rudd's dismissal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in