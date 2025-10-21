Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Trump told Australian ambassador: ‘I don’t like you’

Trump tells Australian ambassador to his face: 'I don't like you'
  • Donald Trump told Australia's ambassador to America, Kevin Rudd, "I don't like you... and I probably never will" during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House.
  • The comment was made in reference to Rudd's past criticisms of Trump, which included calling him a "village idiot" and "not a leading intellectual force" in a 2021 interview.
  • Rudd's remarks, made before his ambassadorial appointment, resurfaced in 2024, leading to calls for his removal by Australian opposition leader Sussan Ley.
  • Despite the awkward exchange, sources later confirmed Rudd apologised to Trump after the media left, with Trump reportedly replying, "all is forgiven."
  • The visit yielded significant diplomatic results, with Trump endorsing the AUKUS security partnership and signing an $8.5bn rare earths deal with Australia, aimed at boosting critical mineral production.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in