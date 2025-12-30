Why Trump is threatening a ‘major lawsuit’ against the Fed Chair
- President Donald Trump announced he is considering a lawsuit against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, accusing him of “gross incompetence.”
- The threat was made at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
- Trump based his accusation on the Federal Reserve headquarters renovation project, which he claimed would cost “more than $4 billion.”
- This is not the first time Trump has threatened legal action against Powell, having made similar remarks in August.
- Trump also criticized Joe Biden for reappointing Powell and reiterated his desire to dismiss the Fed chair, stating he expects to name a replacement next month.