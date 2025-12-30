Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Trump is threatening a ‘major lawsuit’ against the Fed Chair

Trump and Netanyahu face middle east tests
  • President Donald Trump announced he is considering a lawsuit against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, accusing him of “gross incompetence.”
  • The threat was made at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
  • Trump based his accusation on the Federal Reserve headquarters renovation project, which he claimed would cost “more than $4 billion.”
  • This is not the first time Trump has threatened legal action against Powell, having made similar remarks in August.
  • Trump also criticized Joe Biden for reappointing Powell and reiterated his desire to dismiss the Fed chair, stating he expects to name a replacement next month.
