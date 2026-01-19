Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says he’s ‘no longer only thinking of peace’ after Nobel Prize snub

Donald Trump says he is speaking with NATO on occupying Greenland
  • Donald Trump sent a letter to Norway's Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, stating he no longer feels obligated to prioritise peace after being denied the Nobel Peace Prize.
  • In the letter, Trump demanded the United States take 'Complete and Total Control of Greenland', arguing Denmark cannot protect it from Russia and China.
  • He claimed to have done more for NATO than anyone since its founding and suggested the alliance should now reciprocate by allowing the US to acquire Greenland.
  • Norway's Prime Minister and the independent Nobel Foundation reiterated that the prize is awarded by a committee and cannot be transferred, following Trump's repeated claims he deserved it.
  • European allies, including Britain, expressed solidarity with Denmark and Greenland, condemning Trump's threats of tariffs and potential military intervention over the Arctic island.
