Trump says he’s ‘no longer only thinking of peace’ after Nobel Prize snub
- Donald Trump sent a letter to Norway's Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, stating he no longer feels obligated to prioritise peace after being denied the Nobel Peace Prize.
- In the letter, Trump demanded the United States take 'Complete and Total Control of Greenland', arguing Denmark cannot protect it from Russia and China.
- He claimed to have done more for NATO than anyone since its founding and suggested the alliance should now reciprocate by allowing the US to acquire Greenland.
- Norway's Prime Minister and the independent Nobel Foundation reiterated that the prize is awarded by a committee and cannot be transferred, following Trump's repeated claims he deserved it.
- European allies, including Britain, expressed solidarity with Denmark and Greenland, condemning Trump's threats of tariffs and potential military intervention over the Arctic island.